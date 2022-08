Musician Luke Million performed a nostalgic medley of classic songs from the 1980s completely on an array of different synthesizers. Million recreated a mix of songs by UK and US artists such as Depeche Mode, Talk Talk, Bronsky Beat, Madonna, Hall and Oates, Pet Shop Boys, and Queen.

The 1980’s was a prolific period for music. This collection of recreations explores a few of my favourite jams from a decade that was dominated by synthesizers and drum machines.