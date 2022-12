Rhetty for History compiled a visual list of the top Christmas toys that were introduced in the 1960s and 1970s, many of which are still in play. This list includes LEGO, Etch-a-Sketch, Lite-Brite, Pet Rocks, skateboards, GI Joe, and Stretch Armstrong.

The holiday season is usually when we reflect back on the year and think about everything we experienced. It’s also a time when we think back to our childhood and remember that magical time at Christmas and the special gifts we received