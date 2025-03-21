A Nostalgic Medley of Iconic Guitar Riffs From the 1950s

British musician Bloxsy performed a nostalgic medley of 18 iconic guitar riffs from the 1950s, expertly playing some of the most famous sounds of the decade.

One for the ’50s rock n roll fans. Here is a list of rock ‘n’ roll and blues guitar riffs from the decade that started it all! In this video I’ll be playing some of the popular 1950s guitar riffs from the likes of Chuck Berry, Buddy Holly and Link Wray.

The List of Songs and Artists

Link Wray – Raw Hide

Buddy Holly – That’ll Be The Day

Duane Eddy – Rebel Rouser

Chuck Berry – Johnny B. Goode

Ray Charles – What’d I Say

Elvis Presley – Jailhouse Rock

Bo Diddley – Bo Diddley

Muddy Waters – I’m A Man

Howlin’ Wolf – Smokestack Lightning

Buddy Holly – Not Fade Away

Ritchie Valens – La Bamba

Eddie Cochran – Twenty Flight Rock

Bill Justis – Raunchy

Duane Eddy – Peter Gunn

Link Wray – Rumble

Dale Hawkins – Suzie Q

Howlin’ Wolf – Moaning At Midnight

Jackie Brenston/Ike Turner – Rocket 88

