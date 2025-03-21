A Nostalgic Medley of Iconic Guitar Riffs From the 1950s

British musician Bloxsy performed a nostalgic medley of 18 iconic guitar riffs from the 1950s, expertly playing some of the most famous sounds of the decade.

One for the ’50s rock n roll fans. Here is a list of rock ‘n’ roll and blues guitar riffs from the decade that started it all! In this video I’ll be playing some of the popular 1950s guitar riffs from the likes of Chuck Berry, Buddy Holly and Link Wray.