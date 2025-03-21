A Nostalgic Medley of Iconic Guitar Riffs From the 1950s
British musician Bloxsy performed a nostalgic medley of 18 iconic guitar riffs from the 1950s, expertly playing some of the most famous sounds of the decade.
One for the ’50s rock n roll fans. Here is a list of rock ‘n’ roll and blues guitar riffs from the decade that started it all! In this video I’ll be playing some of the popular 1950s guitar riffs from the likes of Chuck Berry, Buddy Holly and Link Wray.
The List of Songs and Artists
Link Wray – Raw Hide
Buddy Holly – That’ll Be The Day
Duane Eddy – Rebel Rouser
Chuck Berry – Johnny B. Goode
Ray Charles – What’d I Say
Elvis Presley – Jailhouse Rock
Bo Diddley – Bo Diddley
Muddy Waters – I’m A Man
Howlin’ Wolf – Smokestack Lightning
Buddy Holly – Not Fade Away
Ritchie Valens – La Bamba
Eddie Cochran – Twenty Flight Rock
Bill Justis – Raunchy
Duane Eddy – Peter Gunn
Link Wray – Rumble
Dale Hawkins – Suzie Q
Howlin’ Wolf – Moaning At Midnight
Jackie Brenston/Ike Turner – Rocket 88