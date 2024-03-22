A Ringing Polytempo With 15 Different Notes Played at a Specific Interval on Marimba

Percussionist Jeremie Carrier played fifteen different notes on a marimba, each at a cascading interval difference of two beats per minute, creating an ever-changing polytempo that rings across the previous notes. Carrier notes when the rhythm goes from eighth notes to quarter notes to triplets to sixteenth notes, etc.

I played 15 different notes at 0.2 bpm differences. The result is an amazing sweep of the rhythmic subdivision spectrum! Each time you hear a bell signifies that we’ve reached an important subdivision. 8th notes, triplets, and sixteenth notes.

