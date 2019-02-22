The Top 15 Global Brands Ranked Annually From 2000 Through 2018 in Order of Determined Valuation

Interbrand, an international strategic consultancy business, has put together a fascinating article and accompanying video that shows the 15 most global brands ranked annually from 2000 through 2018 in order of determined value. The brands that met the criteria for inclusion were assessed on an annual basis using a combination of relevant factors.

These requirements—that a brand be global, visible, growing, and relatively transparent with financial results—explains the exclusion of some well-known brands that might otherwise be expected to appear in the ranking. …There are three key components to all of our valuations: an analysis of the financial performance of the branded products or services, of the role the brand plays in purchase decisions, and of the brand’s competitive strength.