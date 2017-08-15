An Animated 13th Doctor Quickly Finds Out What Life Is Going to Be Like as a Woman

Share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

In the “New New New New Doctor” by the wonderfully talented animator Leigh Lahav, the 13th iteration of Doctor Who quickly finds out what life is going to be like as a woman after so very many years as a man.

I think Missy left me a letter for if this ever happens! Dear Doctor..*hysterical laughter* *hysterical laughter continues…..* *hysterical laughter calms down* P.S. Drink Cranberry Juice. Trust me.