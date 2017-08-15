An Animated 13th Doctor Quickly Finds Out What Life Is Going to Be Like as a Woman

In the “New New New New Doctor” by the wonderfully talented animator Leigh Lahav, the 13th iteration of Doctor Who quickly finds out what life is going to be like as a woman after so very many years as a man.
I think Missy left me a letter for if this ever happens! Dear Doctor..*hysterical laughter* *hysterical laughter continues…..* *hysterical laughter calms down* P.S. Drink Cranberry Juice. Trust me.
interesting side effect of this vid is women discovering cranberry juice
— Leigh Lahav (@leighlahav) August 15, 2017