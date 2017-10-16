A 1,300 Pound Pumpkin Dropped From a Crane Smashes a Nissan Maxima in the Name of Charity

Splat! Watch a 600-kilogram pumpkin destroy a car in Saskatoon https://t.co/vJZQRUdcXt #yxe pic.twitter.com/UGy3AFPcbb
A group of businesses in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan Canada partnered with the insurance fraternity Honourable Order of the Blue Goose International to raise a 1,300 pound pumpkin up to enormous heights and then drop it straight down onto a Nissan Maxima on a beautiful fall day on the grounds of the Black Fox Farm and Distillery. The resulting smash was not only incredibly satisfying, but it raised a over $9,000 for the Saskatoon Firefighters Pediatric Fund, which helps out children who are ill. In an interview with the CBC, Brennen Mills of the local Blue Goose Pond put it rather plainly.
What else are you going to do on a Sunday in October? It’s kind of a shame. It’s actually a nice-looking car. I just hope we don’t miss…
