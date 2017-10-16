A 1,300 Pound Pumpkin Dropped From a Crane Smashes a Nissan Maxima in the Name of Charity

Ever wondered what damage a 1,300-pound pumpkin could do to a car? Pumpkin drop @BlackFoxSpirits #yxe was "epic" according to the 8 yr old. pic.twitter.com/jeH9O2Vsve

2,000 people at Black Fox Distillery to watch giant pumpkins crash to the ground. All money raised goes towards pediatric fund. #yxe pic.twitter.com/pt5NKwf5HR

What else are you going to do on a Sunday in October? It’s kind of a shame. It’s actually a nice-looking car. I just hope we don’t miss…

