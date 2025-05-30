A Gorgeous Guitar Made Using 1200 Colored Pencils

Burl, the incredibly creative luthier and craftsman of Burl’s Art, revisited his amazing project of building a guitar using colored pencils with a whole new pattern and style. This was a commissioned piece, which Burl rarely does, but it gave him the opportunity to refine his process.

It’s been over a year and a half since I last attempted the pencil guitar concept, so it’s time for another rendition.I built my first pencil guitar over 7 years ago and my designs have evolved over the years so…I’m going to try to cover the advancements I’ve made in design and process.

The finished guitar, which was made using 1200 colored pencils, has a gorgeous geometric design with a splash of color on the back side.

