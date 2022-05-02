A Vibrant Guitar Made Out of 2,000 Colored Pencils

Burl, the incredibly creative luthier and craftsman of Burl’s Art hearkened back to earlier times with a colorful guitar that he hand crafted out of 2,000 colored pencils. While the technique is similar, this guitar is a bit different from others, as he used the same piece of wood to build the guitar’s neck and frame. This is colloquially known as “neck-through” construction.

Back to my roots. 2000 colored pencils for this through-neck guitar.

As with his other guitars, Burl first glued the pencils together, cut the guitar frame from those glued pencils with a wood stencil, refined it, sanded it, covered it in a protective coating, slid in the electronics, strung the strings, and then played his creation beautifully at the end.