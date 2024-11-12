Filmmaker Animates 10,946 Doodles on Sticky Notes

Filmmaker Daren Jannace compiled and animated 10,946 doodles that he made on sticky notes. He had originally set out in late 2016 to animate 30 sticky notes a day for a single year, which he did, plus or minus a few.

Late in 2016 I decided to animate 30 sticky notes daily for 1 year. After a few months I was sick of simple dots & lines and began dedicating an hour a day to drawing characters instead. In the end I had 10,946 stickies; 4 shy of what I should’ve had. As it turns out, that’s a Fibonacci number, which is an absolute win.

When the pandemic arrived, he found that he had time to shoot the entire stack at once and add a jittery soundtrack to the whole thing.

Anyway… It took the entire world shutting down 3 years later to get around to the 80+ hour task of shooting each frame. Another 1 to 2 years went by before I decided how I wanted to tackle sound. I made it solely out of audio tracks from random videos I’d taken throughout the year of animation

via Vimeo Staff Picks