Shopify CEO Tobias Lütke shared a very clever video developed by the Shopify Culture team that promotes the proper use of Slack. The catchy, danceable rap song, appropriately named “10 Slack Commandments”, thoroughly explains the features of the popular communication platform.

via Boing Boing