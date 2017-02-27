Laughing Squid

The Mountainous Japanese Hot Springs Spot That Has Become a Natural Spa for Cold Snow Monkeys

In a fascinating episode of their Planet Earth series, Great Big Story gathered amazing footage of a relaxed troop of macaques who were delighting in the hot springs of the Jigokudani Monkey Park high within the mountains of Joshinetsu-Kogen National Park. These clever snow monkeys discovered the spa-like qualities over 50 years ago and have been enjoying them ever since.

However, we humans aren’t the only primates who have discovered the hot springs. In the early 1960s, Japanese macaques moved down from the higher forests above the valley and made themselves right at home in the warm waters.

