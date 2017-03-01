The Incredible Variety of Prominent Roles That Actor Jeffrey Wright Has Played Throughout His Career

In episode 16 of his series for IMDb, host Brandon Hardesty of No Small Parts takes a look at the incredibly talented and versatile actor Jeffrey Wright, who has recently gained great recognition with his role as Bernard Lowe in the HBO series Westworld. While often cast as a scientist, throughout his career, Wright has played a variety of very different and prominent roles including that of Jean-Michel Basquiat in Basquiat, Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. in Boycott, Colin Powell in W. and Muddy Waters in Cadillac Records.

A lot of character actors begin their career getting cast as a specific type. After some time playing similar characters of that type, they then expand and play other types. That may surprise viewers for severely underrated character actor Jeffrey Wright. It’s almost the opposite.