The Dim Dim Bubble Bowl, A Hanging Transparent Cat Bed That Gives Humans a View From All Angles

Hong Kong designer and cat lover Yan Law has created the “Dim Dim Bubble Bowl“, a hanging acrylic bowl made especially for cats to get comfortable and for humans to be able to see the squishy adorableness of their feline at rest. Using the wisdom of the saying “if it fits, I sits”, the chair is available in different styles and sizes to easily accommodate most cats. Yan Law is currently raising funds through Kickstarter in order to bring this wonderful project to market.

A fully transparent swing where your beloved cat can rest and play in. Look at the cute paws and fat tummy of your cat from all angles.

via Geekologie

