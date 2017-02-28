Laughing Squid

RESET, A Series About Five Survivors Emerging to a Post-Apocalyptic Paris After a Deadly Pandemic

RESET is a dystopian online series by Les Productions Du Quatre Janvier, about five survivors of a devastating pandemic who emerge from their barricade into a post-apocalyptic Paris after the city’s population has been completely wiped out. United only by the fact they all survived, each person finds they need to learn who they are in this new world in order to continue their survival.

RESET focuses his story on 5 survivors in the midst of infected, but also gangs can be even more dangerous, in a post apocalyptic Paris. The world is gone and these 5 very different personalities will have to reveal themselves to survive.

The premiere episode “Un Toit Pour Mourir

