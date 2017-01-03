Reditape, Truly Portable Pocket-Sized Duct Tape

RediTape is a brilliant, yet simple solution to the age old problem of how to fit one’s incredibly useful roll of duct tape while on the move. Designer Jay Kolb found that the large cardboard interior was not necessary and traded it for a flatter, flexible material, making the roll smaller, more convenient and far more portable. RediTape is available in different sizes and colors through The Grommet.

via Swissmiss