Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

Reditape, Truly Portable Pocket-Sized Duct Tape

by at on

RediTape is a brilliant, yet simple solution to the age old problem of how to fit one’s incredibly useful roll of duct tape while on the move. Designer Jay Kolb found that the large cardboard interior was not necessary and traded it for a flatter, flexible material, making the roll smaller, more convenient and far more portable. RediTape is available in different sizes and colors through The Grommet.

Duct tape is a household essential, but that big bulky roll doesn’t exactly travel—or even store—well. Thankfully RediTape has created pocket-friendly, travel duct tape that’s flattened to fit anywhere easily. It’s the same ultra-strong, multi-functional, quick-fix tool that we all know and love but smaller and more convenient to have on hand.

A photo posted by The Grommet (@thegrommet) on

via Swissmiss

About these ads
Laughing Squid

New in the Laughing Squid Store




  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.