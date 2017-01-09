Laughing Squid

People Recall Their Favorite Obama Moments in a Beautiful Tribute to His Presidential Legacy

Yes We Can” is a beautiful tribute to the unique legacy left by President Barack Obama as told in bite-sized interviews with people from all walks of life. Those who spoke remembered their favorite “Obama moment” in which he or his administration helped to change that person’s life for the better. Anyone who wishes to leave a farewell message can do so through the White House site.

As you look back on the Obama presidency, what moment sticks with you? Was there a moment that inspired you to care about climate change? Or a speech on health care that you just had to share with your friends and family? Or an action that the President took on an issue you care about that made you want to make your own voice heard, take action, or even become an advocate in your own community? If so, we want to hear about it – share it with us here or on your social media channels using the hashtag #YesWeCan.

President Obama will be making his final remarks in his hometown of Chicago on January 10, 2017.

