Michigan Residents and Fire Fighters Work Together to Rescue a Helpless Dog Who Fell Through the Ice

On a very cold Michigan December day, members of the White Lake Fire Authority responded to a call in which a wandering golden retriever had found his way onto the icy lake and fell through. The fire fighters, along with local residents, worked beautifully together to help retrieve the dog from the icy waters and bring him safely ashore. Muskegon County Animal Control stepped in to care for the chilled 14-year old dog, who has since been reunited with his human.

What a way to run the 1,000th alarm for 2016! Department personnel were requested this morning to assist Muskegon County Animal Control for a canine in distress on White Lake. The Golden Retriever wandered onto the ice when MCAC Officers attempted to assist the animal in getting home. The canine fell through the ice roughly 100 yards from shore and could not remove himself. Personnel donned Ice Rescue suits and using other safety equipment “made the rescue” of the canine. The animal was then turned over to MCAC for proper advanced care and safe return to its owners. Thank you to the residents on shore, Muskegon County Animal Control Officer and Whitehall Police Chief Squiers for the assistance on this alarm. Most importantly, thank you to the Department staff that responded to this alarm making for a successful outcome. Captain McCarthy, Lieutenant Holman, Firefighter Achterhoff, Firefighter Tanis and Probationary Firefighter Hentschel without your response this would have been a very different situation. Great job by all!!!!