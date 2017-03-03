Laughing Squid

Latitude Margaritaville, A Planned Jimmy Buffet Themed Retirement Home in Daytona Beach, Florida

Hotel and restaurant chain Margaritaville has partnered with Minto Homes to create Latitude Margaritaville, a retirement home in Daytona Beach, Florida based upon the beachside easy-living lifestyle as described in the songs of performer Jimmy Buffet.

Featuring world-class amenities and design, LATITUDE MARGARITAVILLE, Daytona Beach will reflect Margaritaville’s authentic, “no worries,” tropical vibe, offering an immersive brand experience. …In true Margaritaville fashion, music will also play an important part in the community, with a band shell for live entertainment in the Town Center. A private beachfront club with breathtaking views and beachfront amenities will be set on the Atlantic Ocean, which residents can access via a continuous loop shuttle service.

