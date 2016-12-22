Kedi, A Beautiful Documentary About the Highly Interactive Street Cats of Istanbul

Kedi is a beautifully shot full-length documentary that tells the long history regarding the beloved and highly interactive street cats of Istanbul, all of whom are as much a part of the city as the humans who live there. Kedi premieres in theaters February 10th, 2017.

Hundreds of thousands of Turkish cats roam the metropolis of Istanbul freely. For thousands of years they’ve wandered in and out of people’s lives, becoming an essential part of the communities that make the city so rich. Claiming no owners, the cats of Istanbul live between two worlds, neither wild nor tame –and they bring joy and purpose to those people they choose to adopt. In Istanbul, cats are the mirrors to the people, allowing them to reflect on their lives in ways nothing else could.