Incredible Space Cake Featuring a Beautiful Hidden Galaxy Inside That Is Revealed Once It is Sliced

space cake

Pedagiggle teamed up with her brother Blackbirdbaker to create an incredible vanilla flavored space cake for her son Ilyas’ 4th birthday that features a beautiful hidden galaxy inside that is revealed when it is sliced. Pedagiggle’s full series of planet-filled space cake photos and a step-by-step guide on how to create it are available to view on Imgur.

I wanted to make a galaxy/space cake that was space-y on the outside, but also space-y on the inside. I could not find a recipe so I had to improvise.

Step 1 – The Planets
For this cake you’ll need a white cake recipe. I did this because you want to have true colours and white galaxy/milky way swirls, rather than yellow tinged.

Make white cake mixture and separate into five parts. I wanted Earth, Mars and the sun, so I coloured each part a different colour green, blue, red, orange and yellow. (read more)

space cake

Space cake and cookies

images via Pedagiggle

via reddit

