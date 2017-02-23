Incredible Space Cake Featuring a Beautiful Hidden Galaxy Inside That Is Revealed Once It is Sliced

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Pedagiggle teamed up with her brother Blackbirdbaker to create an incredible vanilla flavored space cake for her son Ilyas’ 4th birthday that features a beautiful hidden galaxy inside that is revealed when it is sliced. Pedagiggle’s full series of planet-filled space cake photos and a step-by-step guide on how to create it are available to view on Imgur.

I wanted to make a galaxy/space cake that was space-y on the outside, but also space-y on the inside. I could not find a recipe so I had to improvise.

Step 1 – The Planets

For this cake you’ll need a white cake recipe. I did this because you want to have true colours and white galaxy/milky way swirls, rather than yellow tinged.

Make white cake mixture and separate into five parts. I wanted Earth, Mars and the sun, so I coloured each part a different colour green, blue, red, orange and yellow. (read more)