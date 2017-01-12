iBoy, A Netflix Film About a Teenager Who Gains Super Powers From a Beating With His Smartphone

In the upcoming original Netflix film, iBoy, a teenage boy named Tom (Bill Milner) suffers a beating at the hand of a vicious gang who also assaulted his friend Lucy (Maisie Williams). Upon recovering from his injuries, Tom sets out on a path of revenge for himself and Lucy using the odd super powers he gained from shards of his shattered smartphone embedded in his brain. iBoy premieres January 27 on Netflix.

