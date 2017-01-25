How to Turn a Simple Ikea Hanging Lamp Into an Exploding Star Wars Death Star

German sci-fi fan Maria Krüger who also happens to be very creative very generously shared her method for turning an IKEA PS 2014 hanging pendant lamp into an exploding Death Star like the one in Star Wars

This project was floating around the internet for a while and I was always faszinated (sic) by the Death Star idea. With my boyfriend moving in and the new space caused by a larger flat, the possibility was there and I took it ;) Since I haven’t found an Instructable of this project here, I thought I will give it a try for my first time.