How Creative Editing Allows ‘Sherlock’ Viewers to Participate in Holmes’ Unique Investigative Process

Video blogger and web producer Evan Puschak aka The Nerdwriter insightfully examined the how creative editing allows the audience of Sherlock participate in the detective’s problem-solving techniques in a truly unique way so as to avoid cliché.

In a mystery a revelation on the part of the detective for the audience only works when it arises from information already known. What’s new is the perspective and that change in perspective is triggered usually buy something that doesn’t mean to. This kind of revelation is cliche by now but what Sherlock does differently is stage those perspective shifts in its camerawork and editing.