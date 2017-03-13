Handmade Cookies Decorated in the Perfect Image of the Women of NASA LEGO Set

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

A post shared by Cookie The News (@cookiethenews) on Mar 8, 2017 at 1:31pm PST

In celebration of the wonderful LEGO approval of the Official Women of NASA Set, the Tastemade baking series “Cookie the News” featuring the very talented Haniela whipped up a batch of her amazing cookies in the perfect image of the upcoming mini-fig set.

Five trailblazing women of NASA beat out eleven other concepts during a LEGO Ideas competition to become immortalized in a yet to be released LEGO set. Those women include Margaret Hamilton, Nancy Grace Roman, Sally Ride, Katherine Johnson and Mae Jemison.