Handmade Cookies Decorated in the Perfect Image of the Women of NASA LEGO Set

In celebration of the wonderful LEGO approval of the Official Women of NASA Set, the Tastemade baking series “Cookie the News” featuring the very talented Haniela whipped up a batch of her amazing cookies in the perfect image of the upcoming mini-fig set.
Five trailblazing women of NASA beat out eleven other concepts during a LEGO Ideas competition to become immortalized in a yet to be released LEGO set. Those women include Margaret Hamilton, Nancy Grace Roman, Sally Ride, Katherine Johnson and Mae Jemison.
via LEGO NASA Women