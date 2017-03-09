Friar Bigotón, A Pious Stray Dog Adopted Into a Bolivian Franciscan Monastery Preaches to the Fish

A pious little bearded schnauzer who was once a stray named Friar Carmelo Bigotón (moustache) and has joined the brotherhood of the Franciscan monastery of Cochabamba, Bolivia. While the title is purely honorary, Friar Bigotón takes his duties seriously, sharing the good word with the Koi fish on the property. The brothers of the monastery felt it was their duty to adopt an animal into their fold to honor their namesake St. Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of animals and to set an example for others to do the same.

via Huffington Post