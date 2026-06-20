Simon Pegg Reads an Apology Letter to Penguins

Simon Pegg read a poignant, thought-provoking letter written by Tony Cross in 2004 that apologizes for common misconceptions about penguins, from their perceived fashion sense to the stereotypical soundtracks used in nature documentaries. Cross also expressed regret about their shrinking habitat.

One final note: we are sorry about the ice. We know it is melting. And while we do want to preserve your habitat so we can forever watch your amusing escapades, we have decided instead to slowly cook our world for self-serving purposes. We are truly sorry, penguins. The day will come when we will miss you dearly.

This reading was done at the Letters Live event on Earth Day 2026

At Letters Live on Earth Day 2026, in support of Greenpeace, Simon Pegg joined us to read this funny and poignant letter.