Norwegian World Cup Fans Perform a Synchronized ‘Viking Row’ on a Boston Escalator

While in Boston for the FIFA World Cup, a group of Norwegian fans, some wearing horned helmets and flags as capes, collectively sat on an escalator at South Station as if it were a boat and performed a synchronized “Viking Row” up to the next floor. This amusing footage was captured by WGBH news host Jeremy Siegel ahead of the opening game against Iraq.

How do Vikings go up an escalator? They row! Norway fans arriving at South Station in Boston before taking on Iraq at Boston Stadium in the World Cup.

Another Viking Row on an Escalator