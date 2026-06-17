Norwegian World Cup Fans Perform a Synchronized ‘Viking Row’ on a Boston Escalator

While in Boston for the FIFA World Cup, a group of Norwegian fans, some wearing horned helmets and flags as capes, collectively sat on an escalator at South Station as if it were a boat and performed a synchronized “Viking Row” up to the next floor. This amusing footage was captured by WGBH news host Jeremy Siegel ahead of the opening game against Iraq.

How do Vikings go up an escalator? They row! Norway fans arriving at South Station in Boston before taking on Iraq at Boston Stadium in the World Cup.

Another Viking Row on an Escalator

Lori Dorn
Lori Dorn

Lori is a Laughing Squid Contributing Editor based in New York City who has been writing blog posts for over a decade. She also enjoys making jewelry, playing guitar, taking photos and mixing craft cocktails.

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