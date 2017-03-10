Laughing Squid

Fabulous Shoes That Pay High Heeled Tribute to the Enduring Love Between Han Solo and Chewbacca

Ms. Lady Phoenix, a custom apparel designer who looks to science fiction and popular culture to fuel her ideas, has created a fabulous pair of shoes that pay high heeled tribute to the enduring love and friendship between the Star Wars characters Han Solo and Chewbacca. While the pair appears to be mismatched, true fans will appreciate this eccentricity as truly representative of the grumpy Millennium Falcon captain and his faithfully protective Wookie second mate. These shoes and other fabulously themed clothing and shoes can be purchased though the OrionsOriginals Etsy Store

