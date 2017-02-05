Concerned New Yorkers Unite to Erase Swastika Graffiti From a Subway Car Using Hand Sanitizer

While riding the NYC subway, lawyer Gregory Locke noticed that someone had drawn swastikas and other Nazi symbolism onto the glass of all the advertisements in the car. It became evident to Lock that other riders had noticed it as well, but weren’t sure what to do. Luckily, there was someone on the train who knew how to easily get rid of permanent marker using hand sanitizer and once armed with a plan, the entire car banded together to erase the offensive graffiti in no time at all.

One guy got up and said, “Hand sanitizer gets rid of Sharpie. We need alcohol.” He found some tissues and got to work. I’ve never seen so many people simultaneously reach into their bags and pockets looking for tissues and Purel. Within about two minutes, all the Nazi symbolism was gone. Nazi symbolism. On a public train. In New York City. In 2017. “I guess this is Trump’s America,” said one passenger. No sir, it’s not. Not tonight and not ever. Not as long as stubborn New Yorkers have anything to say about it.

It goes to show that love (and hand sanitizer) certainly trumps hate.