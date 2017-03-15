Clear Knees Mom Jeans, Tapered High-Waisted Cropped Jeans With Transparent Plastic Leg Panels

The Nordstrom Topshop store is currently offering online, the rather unique “Clear Knees Mom Jeans“, a light grayish-blue, high-waisted, cropped tapered jean that has transparent plastic panels embedded into the legs. The total look combines the nostalgic feel of the 1980s with that of a shiny future. The reviews are overwhelmingly positive.

Finally my knees have been begging for a futuristic feel for years and I kept telling them they are way ahead of the times now they will be very happy that I can give them this wonderful gift… They’re great. I love them. I only wear them though when I have skinned or bruised knees because I love to show them off like a badge of honor. Full view for the world to see yet protected behind vinyl. …I’ve always wanted these jeans oh my goodness! Going to the strip club with these was really beneficial, everyone loves the flash of a knee (; Thank you Topshop, I can now have windows for my knees!