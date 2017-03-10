Laughing Squid

Bowser Beer, A Dog Safe Micro-Brew

Bowser Beer

In 2012, we wrote about Bowser Beer, a special micro-brew that was crafted and bottled just for dogs. The non-alcohol, non-carbonated, non-hopped refresher was available for purchase in six packs at the Bowser Beer website or in select pet stores. Now the single bottles of the pork flavor can now be ordered through Vat19.

Each amber-colored bottle of Beer for Dogs looks like a beverage you might enjoy yourself, but this drink contains no alcohol, just a mix of savory malt barley and real pork. Pour a bottle in your good boy’s bowl, or splash some on bland kibble for a special meal.

bowser-beer-for-dogs-contents

bowser-beer-for-dogs-uses

