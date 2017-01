Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

As a part of their Drifters Gallery, the Monterey Bay Aquarium captured absolutely beautiful footage of Polyorchis Bell Jellies moving their delicate tentacles to sail gracefully through clear blue water.

Our bell jellies are ringing! These Polyorchis bell jellies are the latest gelatinous choir to put on a concert in the Monterey Bay, and they’re now on display in our Drifters Gallery!