Balance Table Lamp, An Elegant Yet Playful Statement Lighting Piece That Appears Impossible

Spanish designer Victor Castanero has created for his client Oblure, the Balance Table Lamp, an elegant yet playful light with dark and light orbs in opposition to each other, yet positioned in such an impossible way so as to make them appear to rely on one another in order to maintain the necessary tension of stasis. Oblure will be presenting the Balance Table Lamp at Maison et Objet, which takes place in Paris, from January 20-24, 2017.

The fixed impossible position of the orbs is an expression of the fragility of existents. All entities move and nothing remain still. Balance is a play with the concept of time – everything is in motion. The group of spheres stuck in time is a reminder that life is movement, no matter what. Sometimes the opposite and impossible is a reminiscence of life’s possibilities.

via contemporist