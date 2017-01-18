Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

Balance Table Lamp, An Elegant Yet Playful Statement Lighting Piece That Appears Impossible

by at on

Spanish designer Victor Castanero has created for his client Oblure, the Balance Table Lamp, an elegant yet playful light with dark and light orbs in opposition to each other, yet positioned in such an impossible way so as to make them appear to rely on one another in order to maintain the necessary tension of stasis. Oblure will be presenting the Balance Table Lamp at Maison et Objet, which takes place in Paris, from January 20-24, 2017.

The fixed impossible position of the orbs is an expression of the fragility of existents. All entities move and nothing remain still. Balance is a play with the concept of time – everything is in motion. The group of spheres stuck in time is a reminder that life is movement, no matter what. Sometimes the opposite and impossible is a reminiscence of life’s possibilities.

via contemporist

About these ads
Laughing Squid

New in the Laughing Squid Store




  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.