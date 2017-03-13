Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

Baby Driver, A Romantic Car Chase Film About a Talented Driver Who Needs Music to Go Forward

by at on

Baby Driver is an oddly romantic, musical car chase film that employs the soundtrack to propel the story forward. Written and directed by Edgar Wright, who co-creator of Three Flavours Cornetto Trilogy with Simon Pegg, the story focuses on a talented but troubled getaway driver named Baby (Ansel Elgort) who uses the music in his ear as a guide forward. It’s only when Baby finds himself falling in with a crime boss (Kevin Spacey), some bad guys (Jamie Foxx, Jon Bernthal, Jon Hamm, Eiza González) and in love with a waitress (Lily James) that he realizes that he needs to face the music alone.

…Mental meaning slow, was he slow? He had an accident when he was a kid. Still has a hum in the drum and plays music to drown it out and that’s what makes him the best

Baby Driver

A post shared by Baby Driver (@babydrivermovie) on

Advertisements
Laughing Squid



  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.