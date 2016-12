Share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Known for actively responding to online challenges, musician Davie504 has compiled some of his best responses into a single video. Included are Reverse Bass, Bass Duet, Inverted bass, Google Translate bass and 100 iconic bass lines, just to name a few.

Here’s my last video for this year… a bass guitar montage! Hope you’ll like it!