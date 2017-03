Statistician Dr. Nathan Yau of Flowing Data has created an eye-opening map that shows the different legal drinking ages in countries around the world using data from Wikipedia.

As you probably know, different countries have different legal age limits for drinking alcoholic beverages. In the United States, the age is 21. In some places in the world, there is no set age. In most places, the legal age is 18 to drink a non-spirit beverage such as beer in a public place without a guardian.