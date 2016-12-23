An Energetic Affectionate Baby Reindeer Enjoys a Yummy Breakfast of Old Man’s Beard in Alaska

While on location at the Steve Kroschel Wilderness Center in Haines, Alaska, adventurer Coyote Peterson spent some time with an energetic and affectionate orphaned baby deer named Blitzen, who took Peterson for a brisk walk munched on some yummy old man’s beard before devouring a giant bottle of milk in seconds. Once satiated, a worn-out little Blitzen then fell asleep in Peterson’s arms.

