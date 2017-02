In their amusing Super Bowl ad, It’s A Ten Hair Care that ask America to do their part with great hair over the next four years. It can be on one’s head, face, back or front, human or canine, young or old so long as it makes the wearer happy.

America, we’re in for at least 4 years of awful hair. So it’s up to you to do your part by making up for it with great hair. Your own style of hair. Hair you love. Perfectly imperfect hair.