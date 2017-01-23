An Amusing Animation That Imagines Unlikely Features of Objects in Various Scenarios

UK production house Mainframe North has created the very amusing “For Approval“, an amusing experimental animation that imagines unlikely features from common objects within different scenarios. This short film was made completely in-house, where they laughingly referred to themselves as their own client.

This was an experimental film put together simply as an opportunity to have a play in-between projects. After much deliberation we set ourselves a brief to create a collection of scenarios subverting the physical properties of…anything. It made for some interesting comments along the way. “That egg’s not bouncy enough, the cloth coming out of the tap needs to feel more like water, the bowling ball needs to feel heavier as it floats off…”. We suddenly realised we were playing our own client.