An Adorable Group of Rescued Baby Sloths Carry On a Squeaky Conversation Amongst Themselves

A chatty group of rescued baby sloths at the Sloth Sanctuary of Costa Rica were just hanging around and decided to carry on an adorably squeaky conversation amongst themselves in front of the humans present. The sanctuary has been officially rescuing sloths since 1997.

The mission of the Sloth Sanctuary is the rescue, rehabilitation, research and release of sloths with a strong emphasis on conserving the Costa Rican rainforest—preserving the sloths' habitat.

