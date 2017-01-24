Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

Abstract: The Art of Design, A Documentary Series That Goes Into the Studios of Eight Unique Artists

by at on

In the Netflix documentary series, Abstract: The Art of Design, eight different artists talk about their creative inspiration, their drive and how their original creations have changed the world around them. The artists spotlighted in the series are graphic designer Paula Scher, illustrator Christoph Niemann, photographer Platon, Nike shoe designer Tinker Hatfield, automotive designer Ralph Gilles, architect Bjarke Ingels, interior designer Ilse Crawford and stage designer Es Devlin. The series is set for premiere in February 2017.

Meet eight of the most creative thinkers and imaginative minds working in the world of art and design today in the new Netflix original documentary series, Abstract: The Art of Design. Journey through their creative process, explore their work, and discover how their innovative designs have profoundly affected our every day lives.

About these ads
Laughing Squid

New in the Laughing Squid Store




  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.