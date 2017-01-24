Abstract: The Art of Design, A Documentary Series That Goes Into the Studios of Eight Unique Artists

In the Netflix documentary series, Abstract: The Art of Design, eight different artists talk about their creative inspiration, their drive and how their original creations have changed the world around them. The artists spotlighted in the series are graphic designer Paula Scher, illustrator Christoph Niemann, photographer Platon, Nike shoe designer Tinker Hatfield, automotive designer Ralph Gilles, architect Bjarke Ingels, interior designer Ilse Crawford and stage designer Es Devlin. The series is set for premiere in February 2017.

