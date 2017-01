Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

In 2007, a 29-year old yellow-headed Amazon named Poncho gratefully accepted one of his own discarded feathers from his human Cheryl Rampton and promptly used it to scratch a hard-to-reach itch on the back of his head. Poncho repeated this performance in 2008 as well.

Poncho, a 30 year old double yellow headed amazon parrot, using a feather to scratch his head. He figured this out on his own, he’s so smart :)