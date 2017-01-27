A Tiny Yellow Parakeet Successfully Completes an Amazing Array of Tricks in a Short Amount of Time

In 2013, a very clever little yellow parakeet named Tacio performed a whole array of amazing tricks all in a row. The tricks included miniature skateboarding, basketball, sliding, picking up trash and ring tossing, all of which Tacio completed successfully in a very short period of time. 2929Jonas, Tacio’s human, acted very quickly to change the set and repeatedly rewarded the bird using clicker training.

Jonas also taught a couple of his other birds to play a friendly game of basketball.

via reddit