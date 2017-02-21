Laughing Squid

A Snowbound Orange Cat Repeatedly Scrapes at the Window to Get at a Squirrel On the Other Side

In an amusing scene captured by Dianne Mitchell of Rumford, Maine, a rather persistent snowbound orange tabby named Milo who repeatedly scraped at the window to get at a squirrel in the snow on the other side of the glass. At first the squirrel was startled, but became more confident upon realizing that the cat could not get out. Instead, the squirrel just looked on as the cat fruitlessly tried to break on through to the other side. In an interview with ABC News, Milo’s human Andrea Palmer explained that this had been going on for a while

He and the squirrel have had this going on most of the winter…Milo sits on the table waiting for him every day.”

