A Powerful Danish Ad Showing That People From All Walks of Life Have More in Common Than Not

In “All That We Share“, a truly powerful ad for Danish television station TV 2, people from varying backgrounds (city-dweller, farmer, wealthy, middle-class) were segregated into boxes taped onto the floor. Responding to questions posed by a mediator, members to whom the question was relevant moved out of their box and in with others who also responded positively. Each person quickly learning that they had more in common with others than not, incorporating an important message of tolerance, understanding and perhaps even friendship.

We live in a time where we quickly put people in boxes. Maybe we have more in common than what we think? Introducing All That We Share. The English version.

All That We Share – The English version. https://t.co/PrUbY0XLZX — TV 2 Danmark (@tv2danmark) January 29, 2017

The original version of the ad in Danish.