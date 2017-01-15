A Pissed Off Trump Fields a Steady Stream of Media Questions in an SNL Parody of His Press Conference

In the cold open to the January 14, 2017 episode of Saturday Night Live, actor Alec Balwin portrayed Donald Trump in a hilarious parody of the President-Elect’s first press conference in 167 days. The PEOTUS appeared to be a bit pissed off as he attempted to field a steady stream of questions from the media addressing derogatory reports about his behavior, the repeal of Obamacare, his inauguration lineup, his ties to Russia and his plan for divesting himself from his business. His golden sons Don Jr (Mikey Day). and Eric (Alex Moffat) were on hand to confirm. Trump’s lawyer (Cecily Strong) unsuccessfully attempted to explain that fat stack of manila folders on the table beside him. Much to his great relief Trump was also finally able to explain his plan for creating new jobs in the United States .

I want to talk about what is really important, which is jobs, because i am going to bring back a thick stream of jobs back to this country. The biggest, strongest, steadiest stream you’ve ever seen. This country will be literally showered with jobs. Because i am a major wiz at jobs. It will be a golden opportunity for me as president to make a big splash. I know you’re in. How about you? You’re in? You’re in? You’re in? Okay.