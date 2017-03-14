Laughing Squid

A Musical Tabby Cat Gazes Lovingly at His Musician Human Whenever They Play Piano Together

Whenever Turkish musician Sarper Durman sits at his piano to play a tune, his beautiful tabby who loves music, sits on his lap with his paws on the keys, lovingly gazing at his human while taking in all the beautiful music being created. Sometimes the musical kitten even adds a few notes into the song.

(Translated) Who said the cat could not play piano? Mine plays, and he plays when he plays …Music lover, sweet child of the world

Durman’s other cats also appreciate his piano playing from above.

