A Musical Tabby Cat Gazes Lovingly at His Musician Human Whenever They Play Piano Together

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Whenever Turkish musician Sarper Durman sits at his piano to play a tune, his beautiful tabby who loves music, sits on his lap with his paws on the keys, lovingly gazing at his human while taking in all the beautiful music being created. Sometimes the musical kitten even adds a few notes into the song.

(Translated) Who said the cat could not play piano? Mine plays, and he plays when he plays …Music lover, sweet child of the world