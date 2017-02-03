A Grateful Rescued Dog Gently Places Her Newborn Puppies In the Lap of of Her New Foster Mother

A very sweet pit bull named Grayce who was pregnant and taken off the street by Rescue Rovers Dog Adoptions in Salt Lake City, Utah, found a loving home with generous foster mom Arin Greenwood. After giving birth in the safety of her foster home, Grayce very gently placed each of her 11 puppies into Greenwood’s lap as a beautiful sign of trust and gratitude. Grayce climbed aboard and they all went to sleep.

This momma is a beautiful pit bull that Rescue Rovers took into the rescue already pregnant. Two weeks later, she had her puppies at the foster’s home. She is full of love and wanted to share with her foster mom