A Bangkok Street Dog Begs Food From a Vendor to Bring Back to Her Hungry Puppies

After begging for a second piece of chicken from a market vendor in Bangkok, Thailand, a determined street dog made her way past the market to a hidden place carrying the bounty carefully in her mouth. The dog cautiously looked around before calling out to her hungry puppies who made short work of the treat. Luckily, the human that followed her had more food to offer the dogs.

This mother dog was begging for the grilled chicken for the second time. The first time she held it in her mouth and ran away. I decided to follow her to where she was going and discovered that she was taking it to her litter of puppies..”

via Daily Mail, Neatorama